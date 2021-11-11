New Delhi: Undefeated Pakistan face confident Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2021. Babar Azam and co. looks unstoppable and many tipped them to lift the trophy this year. Australia on the other hand lost just one match on their way to the business round of the competition and no one can write them off as well.

West Indian legendary batsman, Brian Lara believes that Babar Azam-Led Pakistan will make their way to the final against a ‘dangerous’ Australia side.

“Australia is a very dangerous team. They’ve got a strong lineup that can beat anyone. But Pakistan has the bowling & batting prowess to keep them at bay & make the finals,” Lara tweeted.

There were doubts regarding the fitness of Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik who were suffering from mild flu but now the medical team of PCB have declared both of them fit for the semi-final clash according to Geo News.

New Zealand have already qualified for their third ICC Final in three years and would be hoping to end the year on a high.

Pakistan won the 2009 edition under Younus Khan and Australia are yet to win their first T20 World title. The Aussies finished runners-up in the 2010 edition against arch-rivals England.