New Delhi: New Zealand reached their fourth ICC Final in 6 years as the Kiwis beat England by 5 wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Kiwi all-rounder grabbed headlines after the match when he didn’t celebrate New Zealand’s victory over England. He was seen in the picture sitting idle, unimpressed by what has happened. Later on he revealed in a tweet that the job is half done since the Final is left to win.

While speaking to New Zealand Cricket, Neesham revealed that is only motive was to hit as many sixes as possible to get his side over the finishing line.

”I just said to Daz (Daryl Mitchell), I hit CJ (Chris Jordan) for a six second ball and Daz sort of came down and said: ‘what do you think?’ I just said I’m going to try and hit every ball for six. It doesn’t always come out of the middle but chunked a couple and got enough to get over the rope,” Neesham told.

Neesham scored an important 11 ball 27, which included three maximums and a solitary boundary striking at a rate of 245.5.

He also shed light on the unmoved reaction after the match. According to him it was a moment worth celebrating but people don’t come halfway around the world just to boast about a semi-final. He also assured that if New Zealand goes onto win the match, there will be a bigger outpour of emotion.

It’s a situation worthy of celebrating I guess – winning a semi-final – but you don’t come halfway around the world just to win a semi-final. We’ve got our sights pretty firmly set on the game in a few days’ time… I’m personally, and we as a team, are not getting ahead of ourselves. One game to go and I’m sure there will be a bigger outpouring of emotion if we manage to get across the line,” James Neesham added.

New Zealand face Australia in the final at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.