Dubai: Days ahead of India’s T20 World Cup opener versus Pakistan, ex-English captain-turned-commentator Michael Vaughan hailed all-rounder Shardul Thakur and compared him with the legendary Sir Ian Botham. Vaughan revealed that he was with Botham last week and the two had discussed Thakur. He also sensed that Thakur’s CSK captain MS Dhoni must have called Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri and informed them about him.

“Last week I was with Lord Botham and he is a true lord. Thakur is very similar to Ian Botham. He gets the ball in his hands and makes things happen. He did it in the Test series, he did it in the IPL. The mentor of the Indian T20 team is behind the stumps. He was captaining him. He was probably on the phone with Virat and Ravi talking about him, saying ‘come on’. He (Shardul) has that ability to make things happen,” Vaughan said on Cricbuzz.