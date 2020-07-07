The mystery over the fate of ICC Men’s T20 World is set to end this week with the announcement that the marquee event will postponed due to the logistical issues that may crop.

According to a report by Australian newspaper The Daily Telegraph, Cricket Australia (CA) has asked its players to start preparations for a white-ball tour of England in September.

Australia is scheduled to host T20 World Cup in October-November but speculations are rife that the tournament will be cancelled and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CA has already said that hosting the event will be ‘unrealistic’ but ICC is yet to take a call.

While the England tour is yet to be officially confirmed, Australia bowlers have increased their workload during training with an eye on the limited-overs series in September.

This comes a day after it was reported that BCCI is unhappy with ICC’s indecision on T20 World Cup as it’s hampering their preparations for the IPL. The Indian cricket board is hopeful of holding the annual T20 league during the window which will become available in the eventuality of world cup being cancelled this year.

The daily also reported that if CA permits its players to take part in the IPL, they will be allowed to leave from the England tour to wherever the league is held – in Asia or the middle-east.

Meanwhile, international cricket is set to return after over three months of hiatus from Wednesday with the first Test between England and West Indies to start from July 8 in bio-secure environment.