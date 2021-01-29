Tanveer Sangha is set to become the second cricketer of Indian origin to play for Australia's men national cricket team. Sangha was named in an 18-man squad for the T20I tour of New Zealand starting next month which will run concurrent to the South Africa Test series. <p></p> <p></p>The 19-year-old is a leg-break bowler and has taken 21 wickets in 14 T20s so far. "I was over the moon when I got the call. It took a while for it to sink in I did not expect to be selected at such a young age," Tanveer told <em>The Times of India</em>. <p></p> <p></p>Tanveer was born to Punjabi immigrants who moved to Australian shores in 1977. His father Joga Singh Sangha, a farmer, arrived in country on a student visa. He worked in a farm for some time before becoming a taxi driver. <p></p> <p></p>His mother is an accountant. <p></p> <p></p>Tanveer began showing interest in cricket aged 10. "Tanveer is a natural sportsperson. He played volleyball, rugby and kabaddi growing up. When Tanveer was 10, he showed interest in cricket. By the time he was 12, I got him to play in local adult cricket teams," his father told the English daily. <p></p> <p></p>The school Tanveer attended the East Hills Boys High School famous where the likes of Steve and Mark Waugh alongside Olympic champion Ian Thorpe did their schooling too. <p></p> <p></p>Tanveer credits Fawad Alam, an Australian international cricketer of Pakistan origin, as his mentor. "This was during the second or third game of the U-16 series against Pakistan (when Fawad spotted Tanveer). Since that day, he has been my mentor," he said. <p></p> <p></p>Tanveer was a good batsman but his father instead advised him to take up spin bowling. <p></p> <p></p>Should he make his debut in New Zealand, Tanveer will become the second cricketer of Indian origin to represent a senior Australian team after Gurinder Sandhu.