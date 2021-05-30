Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara shared photos of India’s new jersey which is specially designed for the World Test Championship Final against New Zealand. The jersey looks refreshing and many of the fans gave it a thumbs up as the big sponsor logo which was earlier used to get put in the middle of the jersey is shifted to sleeves in the new one. The jersey also has a special “ICC WTC Final 2021” written on it.

India will lock horns against New Zealand from June 18 at Southampton in the quest to get their hands on the inaugural WTC trophy.

“The new kit is here! Can’t wait to get on the field!” Pujara captioned his Instagram story where he donned the special jersey.

India finished as the table toppers of the group stage with New Zealand just behind them. Interestingly, New Zealand is the only team that managed to get the better of India in the Test series during the WTC group stage. Both teams passed several hurdles to seal their positions in the final of the coveted ICC tournament where they will battle out to prove their supremacy in the toughest format of the game.

India’s Mr Dependable in Tests has been a consistent performer against the Blackcaps with 749 runs in 9 Tests. Pujara’s wicket will be very valuable for the bowlers in the WTC final because he has a rich experience of playing county cricket.

Earlier, Pujara also posted a photo of himself holding the bat while donning the new jersey in the quarantine.”When in quarantine, work from home!,” wrote Pujara captioned the photo.

Jadeja was the first player to share the images of the new kit as he posted an image of himself in the new jumper for the WTC final which was inspired by the 90s.

After the WTC final, India will stay in England for a long time for a five-match Test series against the hosts.