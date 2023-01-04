‘Team To Announce Hony Do Pehly He Good Luck’: Shadab Khan Trolls Pakistan Teammate On Instagram

New Delhi: Pakistan men’s cricket team vice-captain Shadab Khan took a cheeky dig at teammate Asif Ali after he posted a picture with him on the social media platform to wish his all the best for upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Pakistan which is currently engaged in a two-match Test series against Black Caps these days will host them for a three-match ODI series as well after the conclusion of red-ball matches. The matches will take place January 9, 11 and 13 in Karachi. The PCB is yet to announce the squad for 50-over matches.

Pakistan’s last ODI match was way back in August 2022 when they faced Netherlands. Since then, they have only played T20Is and Tests. PCB will announce the ODI squad in coming days and ahead of the squad announcement Asif Ali posted a picture with Shadab and captioned it, “Good Luck Khan For NZ Series”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asif Ali (@asif9741)

Since the team is yet to be announced, Shadab took a note of it and hilariously troll Asif Ali. He posted a comment on his post which read, “Team to announce hony do pehly he good luck.”

Shadab is Pakistan’s vice-captain in limited overs cricket and in all likelihood will get selected but the same can’t be said about Asif who has not played for Pakistan since October 23, 2022. He was dropped from the playing XI in the T20 World Cup after his poor show. His last ODI appearance for Pakistan was way back on April 2, 2022 against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.