New Delhi: Former India coach Ravi Shastri may have stepped down from his role as the head coach of the Indian cricket team but his knack for trying out new things has not gone out of his system. In a video uploaded by Star Sports on Twitter, Shastri can be seen in a never-before-seen avatar as the former India all-rounder turned into a chef. Having resigned from the top job, fans are now anticipating Shastri to take up commentary for India’s tour of South Africa and have already started hatching the perfect plan for India Test skipper Virat Kohli’s 71st Test century.

Something’s cooking… Guess what @RaviShastriOfc is up to , and stay tuned to find out! pic.twitter.com/W7cZOHGMhn Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 20, 2021

Here are some of the reactions to the Twitter video where Shastri can be seen cooking up the perfect dish.

Kohli finishes of in style India won test series in SA after 29 years Ganju Samsung (@imMahabali27) December 20, 2021

Ravi Shastri badly needed in the com box. Wev been tolerating DDG, LSK, sunny G for far too long now. Allester Pinto (@AllesterPinto) December 20, 2021

Would be super fun Virat scoring his 71st and Ravi Sir and @bhogleharsha Sir commentating on it together!! 71st has been delayed for a special reason God has his own plans Sameer Valecha (@sameervalecha) December 20, 2021

Yes, me coming back in comm box, india winning icc events Good old days Inactive Ravi Bhai Daruwala (@RaviBhai2705) December 20, 2021

The Indian team is currently preparing for the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, the first of which is scheduled to be played at the SuperSport Park, Centurion starting 26th December, also known as the Boxing Day Test match.

The last time Kohli scored an international century was way back in 2019 against Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test played at Eden Gardens. The Indian captain scored a match-winning 136 that marked his 70th international century.

Having already scored 43 ODI centuries, Kohli is six away from breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record (49) in ODIs. However, his last ODI century came a couple of years back against West Indies in 2019 when he scored an unbeaten 114 in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad.

Whether or not the upcoming series against South Africa will help Kohli end his century drought, only time will tell.