<strong>Harare:</strong> A sizzling unbeaten century by Theunis de Bruyn helped South Africa A make a strong start to their tour of Zimbabwe as they comfortably beat the host by six wickets here on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>Batting first, the tourists conceded a hefty 319 for nine at the Harare Sports Club, but they then delivered an authoritative response by charging to the target with 43 balls to spare. <p></p> <p></p>De Bruyn was at the forefront of the chase -- smashing six sixes and seven fours in an unbeaten 113 off just 64 deliveries -- while Janneman Malan (82 off 76 balls, 11 fours, 2 sixes) and Reeza Hendricks (52 off 56 balls, 6 fours) also recorded half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>Together with 49 from captain Zubayr Hamza, they gave Malibongwe Maketa's side a good start to the series, which is made up of four one-dayers and two four-day encounters, all in the capital.