They are chokers, There Is No Denying It: Kapil Dev’s Huge Remark On India’s Semi-final Loss

Adelaide: Team India’s 10-wicket loss against Jos Buttler-led English team in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Adelaide Oval is receiving lots of criticism from former cricketers and cricket fans. The Men in Blue batting first put 168 runs on the scoreboard and the English openers chased it with 4 over remaining in their innings.

The former cricketer Kapil Dev was disappointed in the loss too and said the Indian team has started choking in the knockout stages. During an interview with ABP News, he said “See, now that the match is over, it is unfair that we should come down this hard on the Indian team. Yes, they did not play well and criticism is justified. But as far as today’s match, all we can say is that England read the pitch better and played better cricket. I will not dwell into the details and won’t go all out in bashing them because these are the same players who have gotten us a lot of respect in the past but yes, they are chokers. There is no denying it – after coming so close, they choke. I get it but I would still say that the team needs to look ahead. It’s time for the youngster players to come forward and take charge.”

“All the stats and predictions we came up with have been proven wrong. England stamped their authority and put on a display of clean T20 cricket which we rarely see. Such a big win in a semifinal is rare, but full credit to England in every way. India swung the ball initially but bowled outside off. And if in the first 2 overs, 20 runs are scored, the bowlers’ rhythm gets broken. Indian bowlers gave England room outside off and their batters took full advantage,” said Kapil Dev on the Indian bowling attack.

“I am not saying that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is a bad bowler but his line and length was average. Generally, you would say that 170 is a par total but then your bowlers have to bowl according to the target set and the pitch. After a slow start, we recovered well but with that bowling, it never looked that we could stop England,” He added.