Unhappy with the current scenario of Pakistan cricket, former wicket-keeper Moin Khan during a chat with Wasim Akram felt current cricketers play for themselves, unlike the past. Khan, who often receives praise for the way they played cricket, feels they had idols to look up to and he feels that made the difference.

“People come and tell us your generation had amazing players. My personal opinion is that we used to idolise great players who came before us,” Moin told Akram in a video uploaded on BSport Pakistan’s YouTube channel.

The former wicketkeeper also said that with so much of T20 cricket nowadays, it is difficult to be consistent.

“We tried to reach their standard and set the bar high for ourselves. Nowadays, players tend not to compare their performances against others. Maybe they are just playing for themselves, that could be one of the reasons. Also, there are lot of cricketers these days due to T20 cricket so consistency is a bit difficult for players these days,” he added.

During the chat, agreeing with Khan, he recalled when he broke into the side, he always looked to pick more wickets than Imran Khan.

“When I broke into the team, my aim was to take more wickets than Imran Khan. When you came into the team your mindset must be to take more catches and effect more stumpings than your heroes, Akram said.