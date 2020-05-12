Mumbai Indians became the most successful franchise in IPL’s 12-year history on May 9, 2019 when they beat rivals Chennai Super Kings in a heart-stopping finale at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Chasing 150 to win, Shane Watson batted with a bloodied knee, waging a lone battle for CSK.

His brave innings pushed the contest into the final over where the then defending champions needed to score nine runs to win with five wickets in hand.

The match was still in the balance and MI captain Rohit Sharma turned to the experience of Lasith Malinga.

It was a surprise call considering the Sri Lankan had been off-colour during the match having leaked 42 runs from his first three overs.

CSK took four runs off his first three deliveries before Watson was run out on 80.

Shardul Thakur, an able batsman, walked in next to join Ravindra Jadeja.

Four runs, two balls.

Thakur was gifted a full toss but he could only get an inside edge off which CSK moved two runs closer to the target.

With just one run to push for a Super Over and two for a win, the contest had been set up for a memorable finish.

Malinga, as he has done one numerous occasions, outfoxed the batsman and had Thakur lbw with a slower one.

MI had pulled off an incredible one-run win. Wild celebrations followed from the players and fans alike.

Rohit also overtook CSK captain MS Dhoni as the most successful IPL captain, leading MI to a record fourth title.

It was also the fourth time that the two teams had locked horns in an IPL final with MI improving their record to three wins and one defeat.

Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 149/8 (Kieron Pollard 41, Quinton de Kock 29; Deepak Chahar 3/26, Shardul Thakur 2/37) beat Chennai Super Kings 148/7 (Shane Watson 80, Faf du Plessis 26; Jasprit Bumrah 2/14) by 1 run