Mumbai Indians became the most successful franchise in IPL's 12-year history on May 9, 2019 when they beat rivals Chennai Super Kings in a heart-stopping finale at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 150 to win, Shane Watson batted with a bloodied knee, waging a lone battle for CSK. <p></p> <p></p>His brave innings pushed the contest into the final over where the then defending champions needed to score nine runs to win with five wickets in hand. <p></p> <p></p>The match was still in the balance and MI captain Rohit Sharma turned to the experience of Lasith Malinga. <p></p> <p></p>It was a surprise call considering the Sri Lankan had been off-colour during the match having leaked 42 runs from his first three overs. <p></p> <p></p>CSK took four runs off his first three deliveries before Watson was run out on 80. <p></p> <p></p>Shardul Thakur, an able batsman, walked in next to join Ravindra Jadeja. <p></p> <p></p>Four runs, two balls. <p></p> <p></p>Thakur was gifted a full toss but he could only get an inside edge off which CSK moved two runs closer to the target. <p></p> <p></p>With just one run to push for a Super Over and two for a win, the contest had been set up for a memorable finish. <p></p> <p></p>Malinga, as he has done one numerous occasions, outfoxed the batsman and had Thakur lbw with a slower one. <p></p> <p></p>MI had pulled off an incredible one-run win. Wild celebrations followed from the players and fans alike. <p></p> <p></p>Rohit also overtook CSK captain MS Dhoni as the most successful IPL captain, leading MI to a record fourth title. <p></p> <p></p>It was also the fourth time that the two teams had locked horns in an IPL final with MI improving their record to three wins and one defeat. <p></p> <p></p><em><strong>Brief Scores: Mumbai Indians 149/8</strong> (Kieron Pollard 41, Quinton de Kock 29; Deepak Chahar 3/26, Shardul Thakur 2/37) <strong>beat Chennai Super Kings 148/7</strong> (Shane Watson 80, Faf du Plessis 26; Jasprit Bumrah 2/14) <strong>by 1 run</strong></em>