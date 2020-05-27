On this day, eight years ago, Gautam Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders clinched their maiden IPL title with a win over Chennai Super Kings, who were eyeing a hat-trick of titles. While sharing a throwback picture, KKR forgot to tag Manoj Tiwary and Shakib-al-Hasan, who gave the finishing touches, taking KKR over the line.

This has hurt Tiwary, who took to Twitter and responded on the KKR post. His response read, “Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and @Sah75official is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider’s #disappointed.”

Yes I, along with others have too many memories, emotions and that will remain forever but after seeing this tweet where u all forgot to mention n tag me and @Sah75official is insulting and this mrng tweet of urs will remain close to every knight Rider’s 💓 #disappointed https://t.co/FF53pqP1pE MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) May 27, 2020

The KKR’s Twitter handle was quick to respond to Manoj Tiwary as they shared a picture that proved that they had tagged the cricketer in the tweet.

No way, Manoj 🙂 We would never miss tagging such a special ‘knight’ to our special night. You were, and always be a hero of that 2012 victory 💜 pic.twitter.com/0D0KgUDeGq KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) May 27, 2020

KKR won the match by five wickets and with nine balls to spare.

Kolkata Knight Riders 192 for 5 (Bisla 89, Kallis 69) beat Chennai Super Kings 190 for 3 (Raina 73, Hussey 54, Vijay 42) by five wickets