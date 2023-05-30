New Delhi: Chennai Super Kings became the five-time IPL champions after defeating Gujarat Titans in the final showdown of IPL 2023 on May 29 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

It was a nail-biting match, as till the last ball no one could predict the results. In the last two balls, CSK star Ravindra Jadeja smashed one six and one four and helped his side lift the trophy.

Before Jadeja came on the crease, former India captain MS Dhoni got out for a duck.

Whereas in the post-match presentation after the CSK win, he delighted the fans as he confirmed that he would be coming back next year and playing at least one more IPL season.

When asked after his retirement plans, Dhoni said," Circumstantially if you see, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say "Thank you very much", but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another 9 months and come back and play at least 1 more season of IPL. A lot depends on the body, I have 6-7 months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me but that's a gift. The way they've shown their love and affection, I think that's something I need to do for them".

"You do get emotional simply because it's the last part of my career, it started over here and the first game when I walked down everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water and I just stood there in the dugout for a while. I realised I want to enjoy this. It was the same thing in Chennai, it was my last game over there but it will be good to come back and play whatever I can. They love me for what I am," Dhoni added.