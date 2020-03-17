Four days after Kane Richardson was tested for Coronavirus, the Australia fast bowlers explained how he thought being asked to isolate himself from the rest of his teammates was a joke and that it was only after the support staff sounded firm on their stance that he realised the severity of the matter.

Richardson, 29, had a sore throat, and was withdrawn a day before the 1st ODI between Australia and New Zealand – the same day as Kiwi quick Lockie Ferguson was asked to undergo the same – and kept in isolation for 26 hours. When the reports came out, Richardson was tested negative for the virus and breathed a huge sigh of relief.

“I was at risk because I’d travelled overseas within (the previous) two weeks and I had one of the four symptoms, so that was the reason I got tested. “I thought it was all a joke at the time but (the team doctor) was adamant it wasn’t,” Richardson, 29, told cricket.com.au’s The Unplayable Podcast.

“He spoke to various people on the phone to make sure he was doing the right thing and got the biggest swab I’ve ever seen out and stuck it into the back of my nose and back of my mouth, so it wasn’t a pleasurable experience but that was the protocol so I was happy to go along with it. I wasn’t expecting a positive result and thankfully that’s what happened I’m all good and I got the OK to go outside and in the fresh air again.”

Richardson, who bagged a contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore, is one of the 17 Australia cricketers awaiting a final word on the IPL 2020. The tournament was about to commence on March 29 before being postponed to April 15. As the entire sporting world continues to come under lockdown, the chances of the IPL taking place appear bleak, but Richardson said he and his teammates are willing to wait and are not letting the noise surrounding it have any impact.

“We’re just waiting to hear,” Richardson said. “A lot of the blokes have opinions ‘it’s going to get cancelled’, this and that but again it can change in a day or a week, so I’ll just sit by the phone and get ready to play for the 15th at the moment that’s what I’m thinking.

“(The Australia squad) were all sitting around chatting about it. It’s happened out of nowhere. A lot of us were going to be away from now til the end of the IPL, so to now be sitting at home with absolutely no idea when the next game of cricket is going to be for any of us, just shows how quickly this has grown.

“Even a week ago we were flying back from South Africa and there was no thought of coronavirus at all in the air or when we got back to the airport. It’s hard to believe we’re sitting here at home with everything being cancelled but when you watch the news and see what’s going on in the world, it’s definitely the right call. I think the main issue that a lot of boys had was travelling away from home and if you happen to catch it, you’re stuck in a hotel room for two weeks. That’s the sticking point I reckon a lot of the guys were uncomfortable with.”