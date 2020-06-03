Sri Lanka Sports Minister Dullas Alahapperuma has claimed that the International Cricket Council (ICC) is carrying out investigations into three cricketers from the nation on charges of match-fixing or corruption. Sri Lanka Cricket did not name the targets of the probe by the ICC's Anti-Corruption Unit but insisted no current national players were involved. <p></p> <p></p>The reports said Alahapperuma had hinted current players were being investigated by the ICC for match-fixing. <p></p> <p></p>"What the honourable minister actually mentioned was about an investigation launched by the ICC Anti-Corruption Unit against three former Sri Lanka players and not the current national players," the board said in a statement. <p></p> <p></p>The ICC said it would not comment on any active investigation. <p></p> <p></p>Sri Lanka introduced tough penalties for match-fixing and tightened sports betting restrictions in November in a bid to stamp out graft that has tainted the country's cricket team. <p></p> <p></p>Allegations of corruption included claims of match-fixing ahead of a 2018 Test against England. <p></p> <p></p>However, Sri Lanka Cricket insisted no current players were involved in the ICC investigation. <p></p> <p></p>Commenting on the drug charge faced by fast bowler Shehan Madushanka, Alahapperuma said "it was sad and the country had placed high hopes on him". <p></p> <p></p>Madushanka was detained by Sri Lankan police last week on charge of possessing heroin. Subsequently, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) suspended his contract. <p></p> <p></p>Alahapperuma said the government would soon focus on the dropping standards of cricket at the school level. It has come to light that schools are no longer producing quality players. <p></p> <p></p>At a recent meeting with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, greats such as Mahela Jayawardene, Kumar