Tim Southee Surpasses Shakib Al Hasan To Become Leading Wicket-Taker In T20Is

Sydney: New Zealand veteran Tim Southee has surpassed Shakib Al Hasan to become the leading wicket-taker in T20is. Southee now has 126 wickets to his name in 102 games while Shakib has 125 wickets in 106 games.

More to follow..