TKR vs GUY Dream11 Hints And Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squad, Proabale Playing XIs Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors at Brian Lara Stadium 7.30 PM IST August 18

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Hints And Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020: Top Fantasy Picks, Full Squad, Proabale Playing

TKR vs GUY Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Guyana Amazon Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction Hero CPL T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s TKR vs GUY at Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad: As things slowly get back to normal amid the pandemic, T20 franchise cricket is finally back to give some respite to the cricket fans. The much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2020 kicks off with a mouthwatering clash between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad. Much to the delight of former champions Trinbago Knight Riders, this year’s T20 tournament will be taking place in Trinidad.

TOSS – The Hero CPL T20 2020 match toss between Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors will take place at 7 PM (IST).

Time: 7.30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad.

TKR vs GUY My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Tim Seifert, Nicholas Pooran

Batsmen: Colin Munro (C), Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Brandon King

All-Rounders: Sunil Narine (vc), Keemo Paul

Bowlers: Fawad Ahmed, Khary Pierre, Imran Tahir

TKR vs GUY Probable Playing XIs

Trinbago Knight Riders: Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Kieron Pollard (C), Darren Bravo, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Fawad Ahmed, Anderson Phillip, Ali Khan and Khary Pierre.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Brandon King, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Chris Green (C), Keemo Paul, Imran Tahir, Romario Shepherd and Naveen-ul-Haq.

TKR vs GUY Squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan.

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh.

