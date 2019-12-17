The BCCI is reportedly considering a second window for the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) in order to give the franchisees longer participation and create another source of revenue.

The aforementioned window falls in September-October which was earlier reserved for the new-defunct Champions League T20. The inter-franchise tournament was discontinued after 2014.

According to minutes of a meeting between BCCI and IPL Governing Council in the first week of November, the board is going to take a call in the coming future for what will be a mini-IPL. “The Champions League (CLT20) used to be played during the Sep/Oct window of around 15-20 days, however, CLT20 was discontinued five years ago, the last event being the CLT20-2014,” The Indian Express quoted Hemang Amin, IPL’s Chief Operating Officer, as saying.

Asia Cup, held every alternate year, took over the window which was earlier played in June. And the ICC T20 World Cup next year will also be played during this time. “Since the Sep/Oct was CLT20 window, BCCI should look at utilizing this as a 2nd IPL window so the existing teams can have a longer participation instead of the two months and this will also entail that BCCI creates a new revenue stream which will be beneficial for the teams, BCCI and extension of brand IPL,” the daily further reported.

The GC also debated over the possibilities of franchisees playing overseas friendlies to to attract Indian diaspora and help explore the IPL brand outside India. BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the matter will be discussed at an appropriate forum.