Sports reporters, like all journalists, are expected to be fair and objective when it comes to giving their account of any event, without taking any sides. All that is very well, but at times, it becomes quite a challenge. And what contest generates more heat than an India-Pakistan match! Used to happen in hockey as well, but off late, it is largely stuck on cricket. While it is almost war, especially on social media, even the hardened hacks sometimes find it difficult to keep their composure, and more importantly, their objectivity. While this could well lead to some anger, there is always a funny side to covering such games. It is best to focus on these, since it is, after all, just a game.

The commonality of language and culture with Pakistan, especially in the northern part of India, often gets people from both sides to share similar experiences, including humour. But often, all of this goes for a toss when a match is concerned, and while many on both sides are pretty magnanimous in their appreciation of the players, some do get a little heated up.

One such instance comes to mind during the India-Pakistan ICC World Cup semi-final at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali, on March 30, 2011. It was one a typical India-Pakistan match, with many fans from the neighbouring nation having travelled to Chandigarh and Mohali for the match. The media contingent was heavy too, understandably.

One correspondent in this contingent, an elderly bearded gentleman, was a little concerned about how they would be welcomed in Mumbai, since there was a lot going on those days about Pakistani nationals would not be allowed to enter that city.

His take was, after Pakistan won, he’d have to travel to Mumbai. So, he was a little concerned. But there was no ‘if’ Pakistan won. It was ‘when’ Pakistan won.

We Indian journalists were a largely chilled out lot, especially since in those days, losing to Pakistan in an ICC tournament was not even considered a possibility. But this sanguine gentleman did rile us up a little.

This correspondent couldn’t help but respond. “Arre bhai sahab,” I said. “What’s the need to go to Mumbai? Pakistan will lose for sure, so you can simply travel to Amritsar from here, and then take a bus and go to Lahore through the Wagah border.”

Needless to say, the gentleman was not amused in the least, though there was a ripple of laughter in the cramped PCA press box, even from the Pakistani journalists.

As the match progressed, and things began to go badly for Pakistan, his mood didn’t improve any, especially since a couple of us bratty types sitting immediately behind never lost an opportunity to remind him of the score and the travel plans.

But once it all ended, we smiled and shook hands.

The gentleman did travel to Mumbai, and applauded with all of us once India lifted the World Cup. Cricket, after all, is just a game.

