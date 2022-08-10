Trent Boult shocker: In what comes as a piece of shocking news, star New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has been released by the New Zealand Cricket’s central contract following several negotiations with the pacer who now wants to spend more time with family and playing domestic leagues. The decision means that Boult, who has played 60 Tests and 137 limited overs games for the country, will not be playing every series for New Zealand and may only feature in important events.

This decision is contrasting with many other players who have opted to quit one format of the game to prolong their careers and give more time to their families. Boult instead will continue playing for New Zealand in all formats but will have a significantly reduced role.

Boult said that it was a tough decision to make but was taken as he wants to spend more time with family. He also thanked New Zealand cricket for supporting his decision. “This has been a really tough decision for me and I’d like to thank NZC for their support in getting to this point. Playing cricket for my country was a childhood dream and I’m so proud of everything I’ve been able to achieve with the BLACKCAPS over the past 12 years,” said Boult.

“Ultimately this decision is about my wife Gert and our three young boys. Family has always been the biggest motivator for me and I feel comfortable with putting it first and preparing ourselves for life after cricket,” he added.

Boult said that he understands that opting out of the central contract will decrease his chances of playing for the country, also dropping a big hint that his retirement from international cricket is not far away.

“I still have a big desire to represent my country and feel I have the skills to deliver at the international level. However, I respect the fact that not having a national contract will affect my chances of selection. Having said that, as a fast bowler I know I have a limited career span, and I feel the time is right to move into this next phase,” said Boult.