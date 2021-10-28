New Delhi: It was a very shocking thing to watch, when PTV Director, Dr. Nauman Niaz told Pakistan Legend, Shoaib Akhtar on Live television to leave the studio over a disagreement between the two.

Akhtar was a part of a show alongside greats like David Gower and Sir Vivian Richards where the ongoing T20 World Cup was being discussed. The disagreement was over Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf and the host Niaz did not take it in with sportingly for what Akhtar said.

The Director called Shoaib Akhtar “Over-smart” and even “rude” for the disagreement.

The incident has raged fans and have took the matter to social media to come out in support of Rawalpindi Express and lashed out at Nauman Niaz for his misconduct.

“Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify Dr. noman was abnoxious and rude wen he asked me to leave the show, it was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries”.

“and seniors and millions watching. I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice,” the former KKR pacer tweeted in regard to this.