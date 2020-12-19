South Africa have withdrawn two players from their Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka at home after they tested positive for the coronavirus. The two unnamed cricketers have been isolated and will take no further part in the series.

The development comes after Cricket South Africa (CSA) added three players – Raynard van Tonder, Lutho Sipamla and Dwaine Pretorius – to their Test squad for the Sri Lanka Tests. The squad is to assemble in Pretoria on Saturday before entering a bio-secure bubble.

The first Test starts from December 26.

In a statement on Friday, CSA said its medical team will monitor the infected players. “The players will no longer form part of the Test team and will observe the Covid-19 protocols, including isolating with immediate effect. CSA’s medical team will monitor them to ensure their health and well-being,” a statement from CSA read.

“CSA can also confirm that no other players in the currently named squad were deemed close contacts after contact tracing procedures were conducted,” it added.

This follows a day after domestic cricket in South Africa was halted after a second wave of coronavirus pandemic hit the nation and reportedly as many as 10 Test stars were exposed to the virus while taking part in first-class matches.

“The decision to postpone the upcoming round of four-day matches, which were scheduled from December 20-23, comes in light of the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic which is currently affecting South Africa. In addition, some of the host stadiums are in Covid-19 hotspots,” CSA had said.

The season will now resume in January.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Dwaine Pretorius, Migael Pretorius, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, Rassie van der Dussen, Raynard van Tonder, Kyle Verreynne