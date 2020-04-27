The Pakistan Cricket Board has sentenced wicketkeeper batsman Umar Akmal to a three-year-ban after the cricketer failed to report corruption practices to the PCB and thus violating article 2.4.4 of PCB Code of Conduct. The ban, spread across all forms of cricket, has been handed by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan.

“Umar Akmal handed three-year ban from all cricket by Chairman of the Disciplinary Panel Mr Justice (retired) Fazal-e-Miran Chauhan,” a tweet sent out by PCB read.

In February, Akmal was suspended by the PCB with immediate effect. The board suggested that an investigation be held by the PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit, where the 29-year-old could have pleaded innocence and contested the charges. However, since Akmal decided otherwise, his case was sent to the Disciplinary Panel and the verdict was delivered during a meeting at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

More to follow