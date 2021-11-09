<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Umran Malik certainly hit the right notes during his IPL stint with Sunrisers Hyderabad and has been rightly rewarded with a spot in India A squad for the tour to South Africa which will be led by Gujarat's top order batter Priyank Panchal starting from November 23. <p></p> <p></p>Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal are other notable inclusions in the squad while Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla have also managed to get a place in the 14-member squad. <p></p> <p></p>The BCCI's senior selection committee picked the squad for the tour which will have three four-day matches. All three matches will be played in Bloemfontein. <p></p> <p></p>The 21-year-old Malik, a right-arm pacer, has played just one List A and eight T20 matches so far in his nascent career. He has not played any red-ball game. <p></p> <p></p>The player from Jammu got everyone excited with his raw pace during the IPL in UAE last month. <p></p> <p></p>He had clocked 152.95 kph -- the fastest of the tournament -- during Sunrisers Hyderabad's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, whose captain Virat Kohli was left impressed. <p></p> <p></p>The youngster has risen through the ranks despite humble beginnings. His father owns a small fruit shop in Jammu's Gujjar Nagar area. <p></p> <p></p>On his T20 debut, he picked up 3/24 against Railways which included the wicket of former India player Karn Sharma, who was beaten for sheer pace. <p></p> <p></p>He has taken six wickets in four games in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 championships though J&amp;K finished last in Group C. <p></p> <p></p>The 31-year-old Panchal is currently leading the Gujarat team in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 championships. Gujarat have qualified for the quarterfinals as toppers of Group D. <p></p> <p></p>Other members of the squad include batters Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal and bowlers Navdeep Saini and Rahul Chahar. <p></p> <p></p>India A squad for South Africa tour: Priyank Panchal (captain), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla. <p></p> <p></p><strong>India A Itinerary:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>Nov 23-26: 1st four-day match in Bloemfontein. <p></p> <p></p>Nov 29-Dec 2: 2nd four-day match in Bloemfontein. <p></p> <p></p>Dec 6-9: 3rd four-day match in Bloemfontein. <p></p> <p></p><strong>(With PTI Inputs)</strong>