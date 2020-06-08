Former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra, who hails from Delhi, wished citizens all the best on Sunday as shopping malls, restaurants, and places of worship reopen on June 8. Malls, restaurants, and places of worship are reopening at a very critical time as the number of positive coronavirus cases in the state are on the rise.

“Malls, restuarants, places of worship…all open for Delhi from tomorrow. Good luck, Delhi #COVID 19,” Chopra tweeted.

Malls, restuarants, places of worship…all open for Delhi from tomorrow. Good luck, Delhi 🙌 #COVID 19 Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 7, 2020

Not long back, Chopra slammed Mumbaikars for not maintaining social distancing in a picture he posted of Marine Drive. “The scenes at Marine Drive-Band Stand last few days are worrying. Cops are making frequent trips…informing citizens to follow the advisory…but our people are paying no heed. Back in hordes every evening. Social-distancing?? What’s that? #COVIDIDIOT,” he wrote.

The scenes at Marine Drive-Band Stand last few days are worrying. Cops are making frequent trips…informing citizens to follow the advisory…but our people are paying no heed. Back in hordes every evening. Social-distancing?? What’s that? #COVIDIDIOTS pic.twitter.com/j6vytn2xKg Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 7, 2020

The total number of coronavirus positive cases in the national capital has crossed the 28,000-mark and is constantly on the rise. There has also been outrage among the Delhiites, who are facing problems with hospital authorities.