Dream11 Tips And Prediction

USG Chemnitz vs RC Dresden Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10- Dresden 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s USGC vs RCCD at Kerava National Cricket Stadium: In the fourth match of the day of ECS T10- Dresden tournament, USG Chemnitz will take on RC Dresden at the Ostrapark stadium – Monday, August 10 in India. The ECS T10 Dresden match between USGC and RCD will begin at 8.30 PM IST. The latest offering in the ongoing European Cricket Series is the Dresden T10 League which sees participation from five teams from Eastern German. Hosts RC Dresden, BSV Britannia, USG Chemnitz, BSC Rehberge and Berlin Eagles are the five teams which will feature in 24 matches across five days. “It is great to see the European Cricket Series continue its tour around Germany and we are grateful to the European Cricket Network for their continued support of German cricket. We have a plethora of talent in eastern Germany and the capital Berlin. It is incredibly attractive and a great incentive for these players to showcase their skills to large global audiences,” Brian Mantle, CEO of the Deutscher Cricket Bund (DCB), said.

TOSS – The ECS T10- Dresden 2020 match toss between USG Chemnitz and RC Dresden will take place at 8 PM (IST).

Time: 8.30 PM IST

Venue: Ostrapark stadium.

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammed Nizamul Islam

Batsmen: Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga (C)

All-Rounders: Sandeep Kamboj (VC), Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam

Bowlers: Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Rahul Grover, Ananthu Ajikumar

USGC vs RCD Probable Playing XIs

USG Chemnitz: Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Sibaji Roy, Rajesh Nagaraja, Karthikeyan Manga, Naga Pawankumar, Sahith Reddy, Abdul Bashir, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Anathu Ajikumar, Gopinath Manoharan.

RC Dresden: Mohammed Nizamul Islam, Ashwin Prakash, Aniruddh Das, Azam Ali Rajput, Sandeep Kamboj, Gulzar Rasool, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Ali Haider, Rahul Grover, Shahrukh Khan, Syed Waqar Hussain.

USGC vs RCD Squads

USG Chemnitz: Naga Pawankumar, Sandeep Shivalingegowda, Ravi Prakash Singh, Sahith Reddy, Abdulsamad Stanikzai, Varun Soraganvi, Mohammad Rubel, Abdul Basir, Saeedullah Amarkheal, Akash Chougale, Adith Narayanan, Zakki Rezai, Ananthu Ajikumar, Anand Vijayalakshmi, Balaji Venkatraj, Arul Dinesh, Rajesh Nagaraja, Sibaji Roy, Gopinath Manoharan, Vishnu Srinivasan, Karthikeyan Manga, Rahulganapathi Mathavan.

RC Dresden: Almas Tariq, Ashwin Prakash, Waqas Khalil, Mujib Alrahman, Dipankar Mukherjee, Himanshu Bhardwaj, Sivaraman Subramaniam, Belal Zadran, Mustafa Khan Yousefzai, Azam Ali Rajput, Nilakantha Sahoo, Ali Haider, Norullah Salarzai, Rahul Grover, Vivek Nandkumar, Waris Taghr, Md Uzzal Hossain, Kapil Chandnani, Syed Waqar, Sandeep Kamboj, Mohammed Nizamul, Ajeesh Omanakuttan, Aniruddh Das, Ganesh Patil, Gulzar Rasool.

