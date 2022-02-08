Sydney: Australia’s veteran batter Usman Khawaja may miss the birth of his second child, as it coincides with the tour of Pakistan. In a video uploaded by Cricket Australia, the veteran said that his wife knows cricket is a priority for him, and he is excited to play in Pakistan.

“She’s very understanding. She knows I love playing cricket, it’s very important to me. She’s very supportive of that, and she knows I try to support her in any way I can. It’s going to take me a lot to come back. It is Test cricket for Australia,” said the 35-year-old.

“I was born there, (Pakistan) so it’ll be a nice, special moment to go over there. I think it will be great for Australian cricket too.”

It will be the first time since 1998 that Australia will tour the sub-continent, after the visitors were apparently content with the security measures in place.

In March, Australia will travel to Pakistan where they will play three Tests, as many ODIs, and a one-off T20I.