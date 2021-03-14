VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 18: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Victoria vs Queensland Match at Allan Border Field in Brisbane 5:30 AM IST March 15 Monday

VCT vs QUN Dream11 Tips And Prediction Sheffield Shield 2020-21

Victoria vs Queensland Dream11 Team Prediction Sheffield Shield 2020-21 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips For Today’s VCT vs QUN at Allan Border Field in Brisbane: The excitement of Australia’s domestic cricket continues as Sheffield Shield 2020-21 is all set to get underway on super Sunday in Down Under. In another exciting contest of Sheffield Shield 2020-21, Queensland will take on Victoria at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane. The Sheffield Shield 2020-21 VCT vs QUN match will begin at 5:30 AM IST – November 8 in India. Queensland, who are at the second position on the points table will eye the top spot in the game against Victoria, who are struggling at the 4th position in the points table with just one win in the tournament.. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 9 – VCT vs QUN Dream11 Team Prediction, Victoria vs Queensland Dream11 Tips, VCT vs QUN Probable Playing XIs, VCT vs QUN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Fantasy Prediction – Sheffield Shield 2020-21.

TOSS: The Sheffield Shield 2020-21 Match 18 toss between Victoria vs Queensland will take place at 5.00 AM (IST) – March 15 in India.

Time: 5.30 AM IST.

Venue: Allan Border Field in Brisbane

My Dream11 Team

Wicketeeper Peter Handscomb

Batters Marnus Labuschagne (C), Marcus Harris (VC), Nic Maddinson, Usman Khawaja, Matt Renshaw

All-Rounders Will Sutherland

Bowlers James Pattinson, Scott Boland, Xavier Bartlett, Mark Steketee

Victoria vs Queensland Probable 11:

Queensland Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja (c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson

Victoria: Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Scott Boland

Victoria vs Queensland Squads

Queensland Squad: Bryce Street, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Usman Khawaja(c), Matt Renshaw, Jimmy Peirson(w), Jack Wildermuth, Michael Neser, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Blake Edwards, Matthew Kuhnemann, Lachlan Pfeffer

Victoria Squad: Marcus Harris, Nic Maddinson, Peter Handscomb (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Short, Seb Gotch (wk), James Pattinson, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Perry, Jon Holland, Scott Boland, Jonathan Merlo

