Venkatesh Prasad Laudes Ravichandran Ashwin's Response On WTC Final Snub

Ex Indian star Venkatesh Prasad praises Ravichandran Ashwin after he opened up about his exclusion from World Test Championship playing XI squad.

Updated: June 16, 2023 7:09 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: One week ago, Australia became World Test Champions after defeating India in the WTC final at the Ovals in London. Many experts and ex-cricketers slammed Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid's team selection. India's star pacer Umesh Yadav was picked in place of World No. 1 test bowler Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI. Recently, Ashwin finally broke his silence on his exclusion.

In an interview with Indian Express, Ashwin was asked whether he evaluated his skill in the wake of the snub. In response he replied,"It's a hard question to answer, right? Because we are standing right after the WTC Final. I would have loved to play because I have played a part in us getting there. Even in the last final I got four wickets and bowled really well. Ever since 2018-19, my bowling overseas has been fantastic and I have managed to win games for the team. I am looking at it as a captain or coach and I'm just talking in hindsight, in their defence. So the last time when we were in England, it was 2-2 with a drawn Test and they would have felt 4 pacers and 1 spinner is the combination in England. That is what they might have thought going into the final."

"I am 36 years old and honestly, what triggers you what gives you happiness, it changes. Yeah, every time, I get a text message from some of the former senior cricketers, I always get excited and immediately respond. That's because of how I have seen them as a youngster" he added.

Venkatesh Prasad Praises Ashwin

After the interview went viral, ex-India star player Venkatesh Prasad lauded Ashwin for his calm response.

Prasad tweeted,"So much depth, empathy and awareness. What a champion is @ashwinravi99, on the field and off it".

Even Prasad's response went viral all over the internet as a lot of former cricketers and experts had come in support of Ashwin, who has over 400 wickets registered in his name.

 

