Venkatesh Prasad's Huge Dig At BCCI For Selection Snub Following Sarfaraz Khan's Recent Ranji Ton

In the ongoing match between Mumbai and Delhi at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, Sarfaraz Khan scored yet another century for the Ranji Trophy. The century occurred after Sarfaraz Khan was unable to secure a spot in the Border Gavaskar Trophy test squad announced by BCCI. His inning was also crucial, as Mumbai lost their first four wickets by 66 runs. Then Sarfaraz Khan came and assisted his team in recovering from the initial blows. In each of the last three Ranji Trophy seasons, Sarfaraz Khan has averaged over 100, and he continues to play with great intent. In his last 25 Ranji Trophy innings, Sarfaraz has scored 10 centuries and 5 fifties. He also has the second-highest first-class average in the world, behind Aussie legend Sir Donald Bradman. Even Mumbai's coach, Amol Muzumdar, stood up to give him a standing ovation and took off his hat in appreciation of the youngster's subsequent excellent strike.Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad took a dig at BCCI for ignoring Sarfaraz Khan during squad selection for IND vs AUS test series despite his consistent performance in domestic cricket. "Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it's an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn't matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs." Prasad tweeted in response to a BCCI's post congratulating Sarfaraz Khan for his century.