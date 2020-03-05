India have made the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup and although their batting leaves a lot to be desired, veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami feels there is no need to panic. Calling young Shafali Verma an exciting prospect, Goswami has put her weight behind the likes of Smriti Mandhana and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, backing them to come up with a big score soon.

Verma has been the find of the tournament, scoring 161 runs in four matches and is third on the list of the tournament’s leading run-getter. Her knocks of 46 against New Zealand and 47 against Sri Lanka were instrumental in guiding India to the knockouts of the World Cup. Harmanpreet and Mandhana have combined to muster just 68 runs from eight innings but Goswami is certain a big knock is just round the corner.

“Shafali is an exciting player. The team management was right in giving her the licence to express herself. She has given India those cracking starts, making best use of the Powerplay. It’s great to watch her exquisite shots,” Goswami said. “They [Harmanpreet and Mandhana] both are brilliant cricketers. I have not seen Harman failing to score for this long, but that can happen to any player. I am sure she will bounce back. Even Smriti is due for a big one.”

India women have made it to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup for the first time after their semifinal match against England was washed out without a ball being bowled. Relentless rain in Sydney prevented the toss from taking place and 90 minutes after the official start time, play was called off.

Since there are no reserve days, the winner of the match was to be determined by the virtue of finishing higher on the points-table. In Group A, India finished toppers winning all four matches, whereas England, in Group B won three out of four. It may not be the idea way to progress to the final but India reap the rewards for finishing table-toppers.

Goswami reckoned reaching the semifinals in itself was is a huge achievement and India might as well end up bringing home the World Cup.

“As far as I am concerned, reaching the semifinals in itself is an achievement and the team has done that by beating top sides like Australia and New Zealand. They should continue to play fearless cricket and go for the kill. India have handled pressure well so far. A lot will depend on how you execute your plan and definitely there will be the luck element, ” she said.