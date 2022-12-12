VIDEO: Brian Lara Turns Back The Clock Facing Rashid Khan As Fans Give A Rousing Reception

<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Former West Indian captain <strong>Brian Lara</strong>, who is regarded as one of the greatest batters to have ever taken the field, turned back the clock while facing Afghanistan spinner <strong>Rashid Khan</strong> in the nets. Lara agreed to face Rashid in front of a jubilant crowd, who were just happy to see the 53-year-old pick up a cricket bat again. <p></p> <p></p>Lara picked former India bowler <strong>Anil Kumble</strong> as the quickest leg-spinner he has ever faced, adding that he made life difficult for him in the middle. <p></p> <p></p>"I think, it would be Anil Kumble. No flight, nothing like that...I found it very difficult. I am looking forward to facing Rashid," Lara told <em>Fox Cricket</em> when asked about the most difficult leg-spinner he had faced in his career. <p></p> <p></p>The 24-year-old also looked excited at the prospect of bowling to one of the best players of spin the game has ever seen. <p></p> <p></p>"It is unbelievable I think. As soon as I heard that I am going to bowl to Lara, it was like 1 am and I was like super excited and nervous as well. It will be a different day for me bowling to someone like Brian Lara...It will be a great challenge for me. It is not about, I win or I lose but it will be a huge proud moment for me to bowl to him," said the former Afghanistan captain. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid bowled a couple of overs to Lara and the left-hander played a couple of brilliant cut shots to roll back the years. <p></p> <p></p><strong>WATCH VIDEO: Brian Lara vs Rashid Khan</strong> <p></p> <p></p><iframe title="Generational battle: 53 year old Brian Lara and Rashid Khan FACE OFF in the nets! | Fox Cricket" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ypwMV7neRrQ" width="727" height="409" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></iframe>