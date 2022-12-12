VIDEO: Brian Lara Turns Back The Clock Facing Rashid Khan As Fans Give A Rousing Reception

New Delhi: Former West Indian captain Brian Lara, who is regarded as one of the greatest batters to have ever taken the field, turned back the clock while facing Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan in the nets. Lara agreed to face Rashid in front of a jubilant crowd, who were just happy to see the 53-year-old pick up a cricket bat again.

Lara picked former India bowler Anil Kumble as the quickest leg-spinner he has ever faced, adding that he made life difficult for him in the middle.

“I think, it would be Anil Kumble. No flight, nothing like that…I found it very difficult. I am looking forward to facing Rashid,” Lara told Fox Cricket when asked about the most difficult leg-spinner he had faced in his career.

The 24-year-old also looked excited at the prospect of bowling to one of the best players of spin the game has ever seen.

“It is unbelievable I think. As soon as I heard that I am going to bowl to Lara, it was like 1 am and I was like super excited and nervous as well. It will be a different day for me bowling to someone like Brian Lara…It will be a great challenge for me. It is not about, I win or I lose but it will be a huge proud moment for me to bowl to him,” said the former Afghanistan captain.

Rashid bowled a couple of overs to Lara and the left-hander played a couple of brilliant cut shots to roll back the years.

WATCH VIDEO: Brian Lara vs Rashid Khan