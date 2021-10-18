<strong>Muscat, Oman: </strong>Bangladesh have only themselves to blame as underdogs Scotland caused a big upset by winning their Group A encounter against the Bangla Tigers at the Al Ameerat Cricket Stadium on Sunday. In a video posted by the official twitter handle of the Scotland Cricket Team, Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah Riyad's post-match press conference was interrupted by jubilant Scotland players who were celebrating and chanting in the background. The skipper could do nothing but to keep quite for the moment. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Sorry we will keep it down next time &#x1f62c;&#x1f3f4;&#xe0067;&#xe0062;&#xe0073;&#xe0063;&#xe0074;&#xe007f; <a href="https://t.co/WRPQF9fK7W">pic.twitter.com/WRPQF9fK7W</a></p> <p></p> Cricket Scotland (@CricketScotland) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricketScotland/status/1450002712146370563?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 18, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Batting first, Scotland scored 140 runs and in reply the Bangla Tigers fell short by 5 runs. In the press-match conference Mahmdullah said that he and his boys wanted to utilise the first 6 overs because all they wanted a good start to set the tone for them in the 141 run-chase. <p></p> <p></p>"We wanted to utilise the first six overs in the power play but we failed to do it. In order to chase down 140 we needed a good start, Mushfiqur and Shakib recovered well but we lost it in the middle overs." <p></p> <p></p>A splendid all-round performance from Chris Greaves helped Scotland inflict an upset over the Bangla Tigers. Greaves top-scored in the first innings with 45 off 28 balls before taking 2/19 runs in three overs to seal a memorable victory for Scotland. <p></p> <p></p>The Bangladesh bowling unit did well to restrict the opposition to a below-par total although Scotland recovered brilliantly after being reduced to 53 for 6 at one stage of the match.