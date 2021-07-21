New Delhi: Sri Lanka’s head coach Mickey Arthur was frustrated after his team lost the second ODI against India from a winning position. Arthur’s emotions were palpable in the dressing room as Sri Lanka slipped from a position of strength to losing the second game.

The hosts had the visitors on the ropes at 193-7 after setting up a target of 276 runs. All the established Indian batsmen were back in the hunt and Sri Lanka needed to keep Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar at bay.

However, Dasun Shanaka’s bowlers were not able to come up with a winning punch as the duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar scored 68 runs in the last 10 overs to take India over the thrilling three-wicket win.

On the other hand, as soon as the match was over, Mickey Arthur was seen having a heated argument with one of the match officials. Subsequently, the head coach had another heated discussion with Sri Lanka’s captain Dasun Shanaka on the field.

Meanwhile, a former Sri Lanka batsman and now commentator stated that this conversation should have taken place in the dressing room and not on the field.

Arnold took to Twitter and wrote, “That conversation between Coach and captain should not have happened on the field but in the dressing room.”

Arthur replied by saying that they had a ‘good debate’ though he admitted being frustrated. Arthur replied to Arnold and wrote, “Russ, we win together and lose together but we learn all the time! Dasun and myself are growing a team and we both were very frustrated we did not get over the line! It was actually a very good debate, no need to make mischief out of it!”