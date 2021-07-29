<strong>Colombo:</strong> Rahul Chahar gave Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga a mouthful after picking up his wicket in the second T20I on Wednesday. Chahar, who was hit for a boundary of the ball before, decided to throw it a little wide - forcing the Lankan batsman to reach out for it. Hasaranga, who was in an aggressive mood, fell for the trap. He slashed the ball hard only to get a thickish outside edge. The ball went flying to Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made no mistake. <p></p> <p></p>Chahar got his revenge and then gave a fiery send-off to Hasaranga. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Very similar to Deepak Chahar. <a href="https://t.co/hAUFmaWmZ8">https://t.co/hAUFmaWmZ8</a></p> <p></p> Suraj Jajoo (@JajooSuraj) <a href="https://twitter.com/JajooSuraj/status/1420437488611389440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Chahar deserved a wicket because he had bowled really well, giving away just 27 runs off his four overs. A depleted Indian outfit opted to go in for three spinners, which seemed to be the right call on a sluggish Premadasa pitch. <p></p> <p></p>Eventually, that wicket was not good enough to take India over the line as the Lankans held their nerves to beat India by four wickets and keep the series alive. <p></p> <p></p>India seemed to have fallen short by 15-20 runs and that is exactly what stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan reckoned after the loss. <p></p> <p></p>"The surface turned and was a stopping a bit. We knew we were one batter short. We knew we had to construct our innings smartly. We were 10-15 runs short. That would have made the difference. I am proud of the boys. Never say die attitude is amazing. Hats off to the boys for taking it into the last over," Dhawan said after the match.