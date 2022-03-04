New Delhi: The Undertaker is arguably one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time and whenever the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) comes to mind ‘The Phenom’ will always be one of the top entertainers and crowd-pullers of all-time.

The Chairman and CEO of WWE, Vince McMahon has confirmed to Pat McAfee that the Undertaker will be inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame on Friday April 1.

“I’m gonna have the distinction of inducting The Undertaker into the Hall of Fame”, Mr. McMahon told in Pat McAfee Show.

“This will be one of the most difficult things I have ever done in my life ’cause I like the guy.” McMahon said of welcoming The Undertaker into the HOF. “I love the guy, not just like, I love the guy. We’ve known each for so many years and we’ve been through all kinds of situations, some that, glad didn’t make the newspapers and so forth but I mean, you know, when you live on the road like that, you have your family at home but when you live on the road, man, you have to have a family on the road and you have to have people you can count on, rely on, that are loyal and what have you, and trustworthy and not have to look over your shoulder and he’s that kind of guy”, he said.

“He’s an extraordinary human being as well as one of the premier, all-time greats in the ring,” he continued. “I could talk about the character and it won’t bother me at all but, in my mind, when I’m up there inducting him, I’m thinking about I know who he is and that’s tough when you know someone that close and you care about them so much. That’s going to be one of the most difficult things I’ve ever done”, the CEO added.

The Undertaker tweeted, ‘After over 30 years of long roads traveled, countless hours of TV, and one hell of a ride together couldn’t think of anyone better to put me in the #WWEHOF than @VinceMcMahon One final ride together, old-timer!!!’.