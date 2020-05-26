Vincy Premier T10 League LIVE Streaming Details

Competitive cricket continues to make it return with Vincy Premier T10 League second such tournament to get underway amid the coronavirus pandemic. It’s the first event that is being played in a ICC full member country, based in Kingstown, St Vincent. Measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of players and everyone involved. Six teams are taking part in the T10 League which will have 28 matches spread across 10 days. The six teams are Grenadines Divers, Salt Pond Breakers, La Soufriere Hikers, Botanic Garden Rangers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers. West Indies internationals Sunil Ambris, Obed McCoy and Kesrick Williams are the three marquee players.

Live Cricket Streaming Details

What: Vincy Premier T10 League

When: From May 22 to May 31

Where to Stream Online: FanCode

TV: Not available in India

Timings – 6 PM, 8 PM and 10 PM

RESULTS (TILL MAY 25)

May 22

Grenadlines Divers vs Salt Pond Breakers – (Breakers won by 3 wickets)

La Soufriere Hikers vs Botanic Garden Rangers – (Hikers won by 9 wickets)

Dark View Explorers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers – (Explorers won by 8 wickets)

May 23

Dark View Explorers vs La Soufriere Hikers – (Hikers won by 6 runs)

Fort Charlotte Strikers vs Salt Pond Breakers – (Breakers won by 20 runs)

Grenadlines Divers vs Botanic Garden Rangers – (Rangers won by 7 wickets)

May 24

Botanic Garden Rangers vs Dark View Explorers – (Rangers won by 16 runs)

Grenadlines Divers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers – (Divers won by 22 runs)

Salt Pond Breakers vs La Soufriere Hikers – (Breakers won by 25 runs)

May 25

Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanic Garden Rangers – (Breakers won by 49 runs)

La Soufriere Hikers vs Fort Charlotte Strikers – (Hikers won by 11 runs)

Grenadlines Divers vs Dark View Explorers – (Explorers won by 6 runs)