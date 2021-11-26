Bloemfontein: While traveling to South Africa with the India-A team, Rahul Chahar would have hoped to make an impact with his bowling. With his terrific mix of leg-spin, googlies, and flippers, he is surely an asset to the Indian bowling lineup. He is currently competing against one of the best spinners in the world for his place in the Indian team. However, a recent video that has emerged on the internet might have put his contention into jeopardy.

However, Chahar has garnered for all the wrong reasons after a short clip of him getting angry in the first unofficial Test at Bloemfontein went viral across social media. In the video, Chahar is fuming with temper, continuously arguing with the empire. After that, he threw his sunglasses in a fit of rage.

Rahul Chahar might get pulled up here, showing absolute dissent to the umpires call. A double appeal and throwing his equipment.

The incident happened in the 128th over of South Africa-A’s innings. Chahar appealed for LBW but the umpire refused to give the decision in his favour which led to the argument between the leg-spinner and the umpire.

Chahar’s bowling figures were forgetful as he conceded 125 runs in 28.1 overs in the first innings of the unofficial test and took just one wicket. His economy rate of 4.38 raised concerns among cricket fans.

India A have given a strong response with the bat and are batting at 308-4 at the end of play on day 3. Captain Priyank Panchal made 96 runs while Abhimanyu Easwaran scored a century before being dismissed for 103. Prithvi Shaw gave the Indian side an explosive start with a quick-fire knock of 48.