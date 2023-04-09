'Virat Bhai Plays For RCB, I Want To Play IPL': Pakistan Batter Sam Ayub's Big Dream That Might Never Come True

Pakistan batter Sam Ayub said that he wants to play for RCB in the IPL. Ayub also showed his admiration for Virat Kohli saying he is one of the greatest athletes in the world.

New Delhi: Young Pakistan batter Sam Ayub has revealed that he wants to play in the IPL for RCB. Ayub showed his admiration for Virat Kohli and said that Kohli's journey from a youngster to becoming a legend of the game is admirable. Ayub said that Kohli is one of the best athletes in the game.

"I wish to play for Royal Challengers Bangalore, I follow IPL too. I love their kit and Virat Kohli plays for them too. I admire Virat bhai's journey from a youngster to a legend and he's one of the best athletes in the world," Pakistan batter Saim Ayub said.

Ayub became an overnight star after a sensational show in the Pakistan Super League 2023. Playing alongside Babar Azam for Peshawar Zalmi, Ayub grabbed a lot of eyeballs with his sensational strokeplay. Later, he was drafted into the Pakistan squad for T20I series against Afghanistan. He is also part of the Pakistan squad for the T20I series against New Zealand.

Sam Ayub Expresses Love For Babar Azam Ayub also expressed his love for Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. The youngster revealed that batting alongside him in PSL was a dream come true.

"I wished to bat with Babar bhai. When I scored a fifty against Lahore Qalandars in PSL, Babar bhai was appreciating me on the other hand. We opened and I scored fifty in front of him. I celebrated that. I didn't celebrate my first fifty because it was a losing cause. In the next fifty, I was standing with Babar bhai and felt so proud so I celebrated it. said Saim Ayub," he said.