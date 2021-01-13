India cricket team captain Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma recently welcomed a baby girl, becoming parents for the first time. The couple has sent out an appeal to not produce or carry any content featuring their newborn daughter.

Kohli took to his social media accounts on Monday announcing the birth of his daughter. He had returned from the tour of Australia after the first Test on paternity leave to be with his wife as they awaited the birth of their first child.

In a joint statement, the couple thanked their fans for the wishes while requesting to respect the privacy of their child. “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support,” the statement read.

“While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” it added.

Kohli and Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma got married in 2017 in Italy after meeting on the set while shooting for a commercial together.

“We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes,” Kohli said on Twitter.

“Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time,” he added.