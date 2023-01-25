Virat Kohli Congratulates RCB For Successfully Buying Women's IPL Franchise

Royal Challengers Bangalore, a well-known IPL franchise, won a bid of INR 901 crore on Wednesday to own a team in the inaugural Women's Premier League (WIPL), which will take place in March 2023. The Adani Group's Adani Sportsline Pvt Ltd won the bid for Ahmedabad team with the highest bid of Rs 1,289 crore and with the second-highest bid of INR 912.99 crore, the five-time IPL champion Mumbai Indians also won the right to field a team in the inaugural WIPL.

"Royal Challengers Bangalore marked a historic moment today which will be remembered and celebrated for many years to come. We are thrilled to be a part of this mission with BCCI to revolutionise women's cricket, not just in India but across the globe. At the core of Diageo, is the value of gender inclusivity that embraces diversity in the broadest possible sense and this enterprise champions us to welcome and celebrate women's cricket for who they are and the value they bring in the journey of this sport, Cricket."

"Therefore, it is a fitting asset in the right direction for Diageo India-owned franchise. We held back all our investments in overseas teams to own a team that aligns with this philosophy and core value, and it gives us immense pleasure to have marked this accomplishment positively. We really look forward to bringing the first season of Women's IPL to our most loyal and lovely fans," said Prathmesh Mishra, Chairman of Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Virat Kohli the former RCB captain and their marquee face congratulated his IPL franchise on the moment and penned down a heartfelt congratulatory message. He posted two pictures representing Women's IPL and RCB along with a caption stating "Well played, RCB! So thrilled that my team has won the bid for the Bengaluru Women's Premier League team. Can't wait to cheer for our women in Red and Gold. #ItsHerGameToo #PlayBold, @royalchallengersbangalore."