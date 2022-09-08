Virat Kohli Ends Long Wait, Score 100 After 1020 Days| Watch Viral Video

Dubai: Virat Kohli was at his imperious best against Afghanistan in the third Super 4 match of India in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 as he scored a remarkable century at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. He scored the century in international cricket after 1020 days and took India to 212 runs in 20 Overs.

The star Indian player scored 122 not out off 61 balls to mark his return in form. Cricket fans also went crazy after the century as they praised their favourite cricketer.

“The moment Virat Kohli silenced his critics and smashed his 71st century and also his maiden T20i hundred,” tweeted a fan while sharing the video of Virat Kohli scoring a remarkable century.

The moment Virat Kohli silenced his critics and smashed his 71st century and also his maiden T20i hundred. pic.twitter.com/OkzRAWDzqr Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2022

Virat Kohli stayed on the crease till the end of the innings and became only the third Indian batter to score a century in all three formats for India. Cricket fans praised Kohli on Twitter for his century as well.

See reaction:

Maiden T20 century , so happy for you @imVkohli You totally deserved it? Immense respect for such a brilliant innings #INDvAFG pic.twitter.com/H1EVC1N86A Suresh Raina?? (@ImRaina) September 8, 2022

@imVkohli dancing again! What a lovely sight AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022

When I spoke to him yesterday I knew something was brewing? Well played my friend AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) September 8, 2022