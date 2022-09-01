New Delhi: Virat Kohli played a remarkable knock of 59 not out as India registered a 40 runs win over Hong Kong to reach the last four of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022. India became the first team from Group A to seal their Super Four spot with the victory.

Earlier, Suryakumar Yadav’s fireworks in the last seven overs led him to be unconquered on 68 off just 26 balls and combined with Virat Kohli’s 31st T20I fifty propelled India to reaching a daunting 192/2. In defence of 192, spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja conceded just 48 runs overall to make up for the 97 runs leaked collectively by young pacers Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh to reduce Hong Kong to 152/5 in their 20 overs.

For Hong Kong, bright spots in the bat were a 71-run stand between Babar Hayat (41) and Kinchit Shah (30) while hitting 33 runs in the last two overs. But they were not enough to outshine the efforts of Suryakumar and Kohli.

Hong Kong cricket gifted their jersey to Virat Kohli with a special message. pic.twitter.com/Nl63mvffgd Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 31, 2022

After the match, Hong Kong gifted a team jersey to former Indian captain Virat Kohli. On the back of the jersey, they wrote, “Virat, Thank you for inspiring a generation. We stand with you! There are many incredible days ahead. With strength. With love. Team Hong Kong.”

Virat Kohli was delighted by the gift and took to Instagram to thank the Hong Kong team for their gesture. He shared the jersey on his Instagram story.

“Thank you @hkcricket. This gesture is truly humbling and very very sweet,” said Virat Kohli. This gesture by the Hong Kong cricket team comes at a time when Kohli is aiming to hit his best form.

He will look to get back to his old ways before the start of the T20I World Cup.