On the eve of the fourth and final Test at Ahmedabad, India skipper Virat Kohli hit the nets on Wednesday and looked to fine-tune his game. He seemed to be timing the ball well as he played a couple of his favourite cover-drive. In the video, he also solidly defends the ball on a number of occasions. All in all, he looks in good rhythm ahead of the Test.

Kohli took to Twitter and shared the video:

In the ongoing series, he has got a couple of fifties but the three-figure score has eluded the talisman since 2019. He would be desperate to make amends if he gets his eye in. With India needing a draw to ensure they make the final of the World Test Championship, they would start overwhelming favourites after they beat England by 10 wickets at the same venue last week.

At the press conference, Kohli was vocal about the pitch talk. The Indian skipper cited the example of the New Zealand tour – which ended in under three days. Kohli said that India never complained back then about the pitch and that it was heavily in favour of the seamers, then why all the talk now about the pitch. He also said that India plays to win and not make sure that the game lasts for five days.

“We lost to New Zealand inside three days but no one commented how much the ball was moving or the amount of grass on the pitch. We have never criticised the pitch and I don’t know what’s the idea behind continuing this narrative,” he added.

The hosts are expected to be ruthless in the fourth Test on what is expected to be a spin-friendly strip at Motera.