Dubai: Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who has seen Virat Kohli from close quarters, reckons he has kept growing. Admitting that he has worked with Kohli – the leader – for merely a year, Kirsten believes the Indian captain is doing a fantastic job.

In an interaction with Timesnownews.com, Kirsten said that now, there are many match-winners in the side.

I have really only done one season with him as captain. He is doing a fantastic job for his country. Like any young captain, with more experience and understanding of what it takes, he has got better and better. The are many fantastic match-winners in the Indian team, currently,” Kirsten said.

Kirsten was the head coach of the MS Dhoni-led Team India in 2011 World Cup. His guidance and expertise helped the Dhoni-led side lift the 2011 WC crown in India.

With the IPL second leg coming up, Kirsten – who has worked briefly with Delhi and Bangalore IPL franchises -reckoned coaching teams in the lucrative league is very different. He admitted that he is enjoying coaching in T20 as it requires a different set of skills compared to working with an international team.

“Coaching is very different in the IPL than in any other environment. I’m really enjoying coaching in T20 cricket which requires a different set of skills compared to working with an international team. I think the most successful IPL coaches have been able to create continuity with their playing squad. The relationship between the coach and the owner and the systems they co-create is vital to sustainable success,” he answered.