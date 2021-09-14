<strong>Dubai:</strong> Former India coach Gary Kirsten, who has seen Virat Kohli from close quarters, reckons he has kept growing. Admitting that he has worked with Kohli - the leader - for merely a year, Kirsten believes the Indian captain is doing a fantastic job. <p></p> <p></p>In an interaction with <em>Timesnownews.com,</em> Kirsten said that now, there are many match-winners in the side. <p></p> <p></p>I have really only done one season with him as captain. He is doing a fantastic job for his country. Like any young captain, with more experience and understanding of what it takes, he has got better and better. The are many fantastic match-winners in the Indian team, currently," Kirsten said. <p></p> <p></p>Kirsten was the head coach of the MS Dhoni-led Team India in 2011 World Cup. His guidance and expertise helped the Dhoni-led side lift the 2011 WC crown in India. <p></p> <p></p>With the IPL second leg coming up, Kirsten - who has worked briefly with Delhi and Bangalore IPL franchises -reckoned coaching teams in the lucrative league is very different. He admitted that he is enjoying coaching in T20 as it requires a different set of skills compared to working with an international team. <p></p> <p></p>"Coaching is very different in the IPL than in any other environment. I'm really enjoying coaching in T20 cricket which requires a different set of skills compared to working with an international team. I think the most successful IPL coaches have been able to create continuity with their playing squad. The relationship between the coach and the owner and the systems they co-create is vital to sustainable success," he answered. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;