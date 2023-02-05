New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli were spotted hugging each other during India's practise session ahead of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 match against Australia.

Rohit Sharma leads the Indian side as they head to face Australia in the first test on February 9 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

It is a tough challenge for India as Rishabh Pant is out of the team following a car accident. KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are in the squads, but it will be exciting to see which player gets the chance in the first test.

The hug moment of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma when they meet after the break in Nagpur ahead of BGT.#ViratKohli? | #BorderGavaskarTrophy | #INDvsAUS | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/hhobvVKjed Virat Kohli Fan Club (@Trend_VKohli) February 5, 2023

The Australian side, on the other hand, suffered a major setback as their star bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first two matches of the series. The right-arm pacer had sustained the injury on his left leg against South Africa last month.

Preps in full swing ? ? #TeamIndia hit the ground running for the #INDvAUS Test series opener in Nagpur ? ? pic.twitter.com/LwJUGZ5hPp BCCI (@BCCI) February 5, 2023

Squads

Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner