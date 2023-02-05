Virat Kohli Hugs Rohit Sharma Ahead Of IND Vs AUS 1st Test | See Here

Rohit Sharma leads the Indian side as they head to face Australia in the first test on February 9 at VCA Stadium, Nagpur.

Updated: February 5, 2023 5:58 PM IST | Edited By: CricketCountry Staff

New Delhi: Indian captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli were spotted hugging each other during India's practise session ahead of the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023 match against Australia.

It is a tough challenge for India as Rishabh Pant is out of the team following a car accident. KS Bharat and Ishan Kishan are in the squads, but it will be exciting to see which player gets the chance in the first test.

The Australian side, on the other hand, suffered a major setback as their star bowler Josh Hazlewood is set to miss the first two matches of the series. The right-arm pacer had sustained the injury on his left leg against South Africa last month.

Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, and David Warner

