Virat Kohli on First-Ball Ducks: Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli opened up about his bad form in the IPL 2022 season and said that it never happened to him before in his career and laughed it off by stating that he has seen everything in this game. Kohli has been terribly out of form this season and with golden ducks to his name, nothing seems to be going his way at the moment.

“First-ball ducks. After the second one (duck), I actually realised what It feels like to be like you (Mr Nags character), absolutely helpless. It hasn’t happened to me ever in my career, I think . I have seen everything now. It’s been so long, I have seen everything in this game,” Kohli revealed during a light-hearted conversation with Danish Sait for RCB Insider.

Talking about how he takes to all the expert advice he is getting for his lack of form, the former India captain said that he either his television is on the mute more or he ignores most of the stuff said about him, adding that noone can be in his eyes and only he can feel what he is going through.

“They can’t be in my shoes. They can’t feel what I feel. They can’t live my life. They can’t live those moments. How do you cut out the noise? You either mute the TV or don’t pay attention to what people are saying. I do both those things,” Kohli added.

Kohli has so far scored 216 runs for RCB this season with an average of 19.64 and a strike-rate of 111.34.

