Cape Town: Virat Kohli was sacked as the ODI captain of the team ahead of the South Africa tour and Rohit Sharma was appointed the new skipper in the format. Unfortunately, Rohit could not make it to South Africa as he picked up an injury just before the tour.

In Rohit’s absence, KL Rahul was named as the stand-in captain. Rahul’s tenure as the interim skipper of the side did not get off to the best of starts as India lost the first two ODIs.

In the third and final ODI, Rahul was spotted getting suggestions from the ex-India captain Kohli when Quinton de Kock and Rassie Van Der Dussen were going great guns.

Here is the video that is now going viral: