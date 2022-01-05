Johannesburg: The biggest setback for India came even before the Johannesburg Test got underway. It was when KL Rahul walked out for the toss, things got clear – that regular Test captain Virat Kohli was not playing. While Kohi is not playing the Test, but the captain is surely having his impact – even from the sidelines. On Day 2, Kohli was spotted giving Shami a pep talk near the boundary ropes. Probably, Kohli was explaining to Shami the channel he should bowl.

The video of Kohli giving advice to Shami surfaced on the internet and has since gone viral as fans are loving the gesture of Kohli.

Clearly can’t keep this guy off a cricket field pic.twitter.com/vmBiCm9I2k Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 4, 2022

At stumps on Day 2, India is leading by 57 runs and have eight wickets in hand. They would like to extend their lead and set a challenging target for the hosts.