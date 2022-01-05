<strong>Johannesburg:</strong> The biggest setback for India came even before the Johannesburg Test got underway. It was when KL Rahul walked out for the toss, things got clear - that regular Test captain Virat Kohli was not playing. While Kohi is not playing the Test, but the captain is surely having his impact - even from the sidelines. On Day 2, Kohli was spotted giving Shami a pep talk near the boundary ropes. Probably, Kohli was explaining to Shami the channel he should bowl. <p></p> <p></p>The video of Kohli giving advice to Shami surfaced on the internet and has since gone viral as fans are loving the gesture of Kohli. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Clearly can't keep this guy off a cricket field <a href="https://t.co/vmBiCm9I2k">pic.twitter.com/vmBiCm9I2k</a></p> <p></p> Sonali (@samtanisonali1) <a href="https://twitter.com/samtanisonali1/status/1478326171234443264?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 4, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>At stumps on Day 2, India is leading by 57 runs and have eight wickets in hand. They would like to extend their lead and set a challenging target for the hosts.